Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Hegyhati jaras
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Hegyhati jaras, Hungary

Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment in Mindszentgodisa, Hungary
Investment
Mindszentgodisa, Hungary
Area 350 m²
€60,705
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir