  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Hegyhati jaras

Residential properties for sale in Hegyhati jaras, Hungary

houses
5
5 properties total found
3 room house in Alsomocsolad, Hungary
3 room house
Alsomocsolad, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
€19,531
per month
House in Mindszentgodisa, Hungary
House
Mindszentgodisa, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
€20,851
per month
4 room house in Goedre, Hungary
4 room house
Goedre, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
€18,449
per month
4 room house in Magocs, Hungary
4 room house
Magocs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€63,345
per month
6 room house in Sasd, Hungary
6 room house
Sasd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 130 m²
€63,873
per month
Properties features in Hegyhati jaras, Hungary

