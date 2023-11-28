Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Hajduhadhazi jaras, Hungary

24 properties total found
4 room house in Bocskaikert, Hungary
4 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€104,573
House in Teglas, Hungary
House
Teglas, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€78,755
3 room house in Bocskaikert, Hungary
3 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
A beautifully renovated 3 bedroom house for sale in Bocskaikert near an asphalt road, which …
€169,309
3 room house in Bocskaikert, Hungary
3 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€91,924
2 room house in Teglas, Hungary
2 room house
Teglas, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€73,122
4 room house in Bocskaikert, Hungary
4 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€157,773
2 room house in Teglas, Hungary
2 room house
Teglas, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€74,695
5 room house in Teglas, Hungary
5 room house
Teglas, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€105,357
2 room house in Teglas, Hungary
2 room house
Teglas, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€73,487
2 room house in Bocskaikert, Hungary
2 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€44,555
2 room house in Bocskaikert, Hungary
2 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€65,260
4 room house in Bocskaikert, Hungary
4 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€114,181
4 room house in Bocskaikert, Hungary
4 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€90,420
3 room house in Bocskaikert, Hungary
3 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€83,606
3 room house in Bocskaikert, Hungary
3 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€106,145
3 room house in Bocskaikert, Hungary
3 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€27,519
2 room house in Hajduhadhaz, Hungary
2 room house
Hajduhadhaz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€23,705
2 room house in Bocskaikert, Hungary
2 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€78,755
3 room house in Hajduhadhaz, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduhadhaz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€91,469
2 room house in Bocskaikert, Hungary
2 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€60,280
3 room house in Bocskaikert, Hungary
3 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€89,527
4 room house in Bocskaikert, Hungary
4 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€210,451
4 room house in Bocskaikert, Hungary
4 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€117,939
3 room house in Bocskaikert, Hungary
3 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€55,012
Properties features in Hajduhadhazi jaras, Hungary

