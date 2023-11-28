Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Hajduboeszoermeny

Lands for sale in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Area 1 073 m²
€52,486
Plot of land in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Area 714 m²
€48,486
Plot of land in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Area 680 m²
€28,605
Plot of land in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€13,170
Plot of land in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Area 411 m²
€23,442
Plot of land in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Area 420 m²
€44,293
