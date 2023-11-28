Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Hajduboeszoermeny
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary

Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 8 bathrooms in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Investment 8 bathrooms
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Bathrooms count 8
Area 715 m²
€708,528
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir