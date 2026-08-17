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Hotels for sale in Győr-Moson-Sopron, Hungary

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2 properties total found
Hotel 225 m² in Osli, Hungary
Hotel 225 m²
Osli, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 225 m²
This recreation and event park is located in one of the most picturesque corners of Western …
$3,60M
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Hotel 860 m² in Sopron, Hungary
Hotel 860 m²
Sopron, Hungary
Area 860 m²
A small hotel is for sale in 9027 Györ. The hotel which was built in 2001 has 13 rooms and a…
$1,28M
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