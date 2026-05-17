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Bungalows for sale in Győr-Moson-Sopron, Hungary

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1 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Dunasziget, Hungary
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Dunasziget, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 1
Where other houses end, quality of life begins here.Just about an hour away from Vienna, one…
$444,466
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Properties features in Győr-Moson-Sopron, Hungary

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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