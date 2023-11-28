Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Gyoengyoes

Lands for sale in Gyoengyoes, Hungary

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 600 m²
€12,842
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 1 165 m²
€28,830
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 725 m²
€23,330
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€25,947
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 5 001 m²
€68,232
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 781 m²
€57,683
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 100 000 m²
€3,94M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir