  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Gyoemro

Lands for sale in Gyoemro, Hungary

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 580 m²
€89,878
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 600 m²
€89,878
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 914 m²
€54,538
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 7 004 m²
€7,828
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
€50,885
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 3 783 m²
Next to the Teleki Castle park, I offer a 3,783 m2 plot of land suitable for multi-apartment…
€275,098
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 1 360 m²
€57,408
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 1 844 m²
€52,163
