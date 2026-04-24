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Villas for sale in Gyal, Hungary

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Villa 4 rooms in Gyal, Hungary
Villa 4 rooms
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Prestigious house just 20 minutes from Budapest. The perfect combination of privacy, comfort…
$679,912
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