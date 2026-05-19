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Houses with garage for sale in Great Plain and North, Hungary

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5 bedroom house in Morahalom, Hungary
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5 bedroom house
Morahalom, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 403 m²
Number of floors 1
Valuable Home and Secure Investment in the Heart of Mórahalom, Just Steps from the Spa It…
$601,567
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Properties features in Great Plain and North, Hungary

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