Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Goed

Lands for sale in Goed, Hungary

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Goed, Hungary
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
Area 973 m²
€70,195
Leave a request
Plot of land in Goed, Hungary
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
Area 1 046 m²
€172,332
Leave a request
Plot of land in Goed, Hungary
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
Area 2 591 m²
€25,834
Leave a request
Plot of land in Goed, Hungary
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
Area 1 008 m²
€133,746
Leave a request
Plot of land in Goed, Hungary
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€91,524
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir