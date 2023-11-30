Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Fot
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Fot, Hungary

11 properties total found
3 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€140,252
2 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€126,996
3 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€166,765
3 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€170,435
2 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€94,147
1 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
1 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
€47,205
1 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
1 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€67,922
2 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€67,922
1 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
1 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 15 m²
€39,075
2 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
€75,790
3 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€141,614
