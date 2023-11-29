Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Fonyod

Lands for sale in Fonyod, Hungary

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Fonyod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fonyod, Hungary
Area 5 100 m²
€259,808
Leave a request
Plot of land in Fonyod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fonyod, Hungary
Area 547 m²
€69,799
Leave a request
Plot of land in Fonyod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fonyod, Hungary
Area 485 m²
€120,719
Leave a request
Plot of land in Fonyod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fonyod, Hungary
Area 703 m²
€64,296
Leave a request
