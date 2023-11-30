Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Erdi jaras
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Erdi jaras, Hungary

сommercial property
4
Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Investment
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 553 m²
€1,14M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir