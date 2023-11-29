Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Dunavarsany, Hungary

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Dunavarsany, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Area 5 094 m²
€91,332
Plot of land
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Area 586 m²
€39,142
Plot of land
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Area 5 111 m²
€91,332
Plot of land
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Area 608 m²
€39,142
Plot of land
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Area 597 m²
€39,142
Plot of land
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Area 600 m²
€39,142
Plot of land
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Area 750 m²
€42,534
Plot of land
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Area 1 339 m²
€78,412
Plot of land
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Area 856 m²
€114,419
Plot of land
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Area 358 m²
€65,300
