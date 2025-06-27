Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Dunaharaszti
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Dunaharaszti, Hungary

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 rooms in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Villa 5 rooms
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
A 260 m², 5-room house is for sale in 2330 Dunaharaszti (German: Harrast - a town in Pest Co…
$423,375
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go