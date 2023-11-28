Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Devecseri jaras, Hungary

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Somlovasarhely, Hungary
Plot of land
Somlovasarhely, Hungary
Area 1 630 m²
€33,809
Plot of land in Devecser, Hungary
Plot of land
Devecser, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€38,840
Plot of land in Somlovasarhely, Hungary
Plot of land
Somlovasarhely, Hungary
Area 3 097 m²
€4,587
Plot of land in Somlovasarhely, Hungary
Plot of land
Somlovasarhely, Hungary
Area 2 003 m²
€60,359
Plot of land in Tueskevar, Hungary
Plot of land
Tueskevar, Hungary
Area 8 750 m²
€23,588
Plot of land in Noszlop, Hungary
Plot of land
Noszlop, Hungary
Area 50 000 m²
€2,37M
