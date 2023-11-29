Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Dabas

Lands for sale in Dabas, Hungary

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Dabas, Hungary
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
Area 1 912 m²
€47,176
Plot of land in Dabas, Hungary
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
Area 730 m²
€23,356
Plot of land in Dabas, Hungary
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
Area 1 739 m²
€10,484
Plot of land in Dabas, Hungary
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
Area 1 502 m²
€39,313
Plot of land in Dabas, Hungary
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
Area 832 m²
€44,614
Plot of land in Dabas, Hungary
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€70,857
