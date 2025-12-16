Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Csorna, Hungary

Shop 3 952 m² in Csorna, Hungary
Shop 3 952 m²
Csorna, Hungary
Area 3 952 m²
Number of floors 2
General information An operating shopping center in Western Hungary is offered for sale. The…
$3,48M
Commercial property 4 177 m² in Csorna, Hungary
Commercial property 4 177 m²
Csorna, Hungary
Area 4 177 m²
Number of floors 2
Offered for sale a diverse portfolio of properties in Western Hungary, near the border with …
$6,71M
