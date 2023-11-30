Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Csongrád-Csanád

Lands for sale in Csongrád-Csanád, Hungary

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Area 602 m²
€233,811
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
€137,895
Leave a request
Plot of land in Mako, Hungary
Plot of land
Mako, Hungary
Area 1 078 m²
€29,226
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kistelek, Hungary
Plot of land
Kistelek, Hungary
Area 1 700 000 m²
€1,20M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir