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Houses with garden for sale in Csongrád-Csanád, Hungary

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5 bedroom house in Morahalom, Hungary
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5 bedroom house
Morahalom, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 403 m²
Number of floors 1
Valuable Home and Secure Investment in the Heart of Mórahalom, Just Steps from the Spa It…
$601,567
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Properties features in Csongrád-Csanád, Hungary

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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