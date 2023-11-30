Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Csongrád-Csanád
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Csongrád-Csanád, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
25 properties total found
4 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€102,860
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€65,841
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 134 m²
€235,335
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
€168,966
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
€179,780
Leave a request
7 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
7 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Area 143 m²
€211,273
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
€60,553
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
€63,197
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
€54,735
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
€54,471
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
€129,302
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
€113,437
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
€198,316
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€84,351
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€79,062
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Mako, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€50,240
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
€71,394
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€87,788
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€79,327
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€157,860
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€68,485
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€65,841
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€184,831
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€44,678
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€157,423
Leave a request

Properties features in Csongrád-Csanád, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir