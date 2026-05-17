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Terraced Houses for sale in Central Transdanubia, Hungary

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2 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Csabrendek, Hungary
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Duplex 2 bedrooms
Csabrendek, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
Renovated Family Homes for Sale in the Balaton Highlands – Ideal as a Home and an Investment…
$406,788
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Languages
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2 bedroom house in Dorog, Hungary
2 bedroom house
Dorog, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale in the green area of Dorog!Imagine you live in a quiet, green environment on …
$302,302
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Languages
Deutsch, Hungarian
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Properties features in Central Transdanubia, Hungary

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