Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Central Hungary, Hungary

Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Budapest, Hungary
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Newly Built Premium Apartment with Private Garden and Parking – Budapest, District XVI., Mát…
$460,042
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Central Hungary, Hungary

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go