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Restaurants for sale in Central Hungary, Hungary

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Restaurant in Budapest, Hungary, help with residence permit for all family included in price in Budapest, Hungary
Restaurant in Budapest, Hungary, help with residence permit for all family included in price
Budapest, Hungary
Number of floors 1
For sale is the existing Forever Young Budapest cafe-bar in the center of Budapest, IX distr…
$93,734
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