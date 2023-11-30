Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Budaoers

Lands for sale in Budaoers, Hungary

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
Area 1 368 m²
€438,396
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
Area 881 m²
€79,062
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
Area 1 051 m²
€262,547
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
Area 797 m²
€92,548
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
Area 915 m²
€92,548
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
Area 740 m²
€62,811
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
Area 555 m²
€159,151
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 000 m²
€5,78M
