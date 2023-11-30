Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Budakeszi, Hungary

14 properties total found
4 room house in Budakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
€131,946
Leave a request
4 room house in Budakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 30 m²
€42,307
Leave a request
9 room house in Budakeszi, Hungary
9 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Area 560 m²
€370,191
Leave a request
3 room house in Budakeszi, Hungary
3 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€138,821
Leave a request
2 room house in Budakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€145,432
Leave a request
5 room house in Budakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
€660,790
Leave a request
5 room house in Budakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
€925,212
Leave a request
2 room house in Budakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
€66,105
Leave a request
9 room house in Budakeszi, Hungary
9 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
€661,055
Leave a request
8 room house in Budakeszi, Hungary
8 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
€1,13M
Leave a request
House in Budakeszi, Hungary
House
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
€131,946
Leave a request
2 room house in Budakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
€72,716
Leave a request
House in Budakeszi, Hungary
House
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€50,240
Leave a request
House in Budakeszi, Hungary
House
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
€288,220
Leave a request
