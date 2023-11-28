Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Bonyhadi jaras, Hungary

3 room apartment in Bonyhad, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bonyhad, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€68,667
3 room apartment in Bonyhad, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bonyhad, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€68,482
4 room apartment in Bonyhad, Hungary
4 room apartment
Bonyhad, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€152,011
3 room apartment in Bonyhad, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bonyhad, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€90,158
2 room apartment in Bonyhad, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bonyhad, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€22,277
