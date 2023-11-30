Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Bekesi jaras, Hungary

3 room house in Mezobereny, Hungary
3 room house
Mezobereny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
€47,596
3 room house in Murony, Hungary
3 room house
Murony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€11,873
2 room house in Murony, Hungary
2 room house
Murony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
€31,731
2 room house in Murony, Hungary
2 room house
Murony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€26,442
Properties features in Bekesi jaras, Hungary

