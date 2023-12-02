Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Bajai jaras
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Bajai jaras, Hungary

сommercial property
4
Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment in Ersekcsanad, Hungary
Investment
Ersekcsanad, Hungary
Area 34 363 m²
€5,28M
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir