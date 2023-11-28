Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Aszod, Hungary

5 properties total found
2 room house in Aszod, Hungary
2 room house
Aszod, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€94,352
Leave a request
5 room house in Aszod, Hungary
5 room house
Aszod, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
€170,942
Leave a request
6 room house in Aszod, Hungary
6 room house
Aszod, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
€244,956
Leave a request
2 room house in Aszod, Hungary
2 room house
Aszod, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€110,625
Leave a request
3 room house in Aszod, Hungary
3 room house
Aszod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€80,335
Leave a request
