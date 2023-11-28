Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Albertirsa

Lands for sale in Albertirsa, Hungary

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Albertirsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Albertirsa, Hungary
Area 1 042 m²
€15,484
Plot of land in Albertirsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Albertirsa, Hungary
Area 400 m²
€27,519
Plot of land in Albertirsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Albertirsa, Hungary
Area 1 403 m²
€15,484
Plot of land in Albertirsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Albertirsa, Hungary
Area 500 m²
€26,243
Plot of land in Albertirsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Albertirsa, Hungary
Area 879 m²
€27,555
Plot of land in Albertirsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Albertirsa, Hungary
Area 1 163 m²
€22,915
