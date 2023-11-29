Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Abony

Lands for sale in Abony, Hungary

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
Area 2 703 m²
€11,482
Leave a request
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
Area 1 144 m²
€9,133
Leave a request
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
Area 1 136 m²
€7,828
Leave a request
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
Area 676 m²
€7,605
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir