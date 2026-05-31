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Residential properties for sale in Saint George, Grenada

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1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in True Blue, Grenada
4 bedroom apartment
True Blue, Grenada
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 318 m²
Floor 6/6
The essence of the unsurprising way of life Grenada for those who are looking for new experi…
$1,32M
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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