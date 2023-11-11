Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Zakynthos

Lands for sale in Zakynthos, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Vineyards, Greece
Plot of land
Vineyards, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Zante. The land has a wonderfull sea view. The plot of la…
€262,500
Plot of land in Zakynthos, Greece
Plot of land
Zakynthos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1285 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€105,000
Plot of land in Gaitani, Greece
Plot of land
Gaitani, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 120000 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has building permission of 120000 …
€3,20M
Plot of land in Argassi, Greece
Plot of land
Argassi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to built a hotel of 6.000sq.m is located in…
€580,000
Plot of land in Bochali, Greece
Plot of land
Bochali, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 415 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€150,000
Plot of land in Bochali, Greece
Plot of land
Bochali, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2558 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
€640,000
