Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Zakynthos
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Zakynthos, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Gaitani, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Gaitani, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached house of 200 sq.m for sale on a plot of 4700 sq.m in the Varres area of Zakynthos.T…
€300,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view in Vineyards, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Vineyards, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€945,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Zakynthos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Zakynthos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a beautiful stone house of 120 sq.m on a seaside plot of 14 meters high above the …
€450,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir