Hotels for sale in Zakynthos Regional Unit, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Zakynthos Regional Unit, Greece

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Zakynthos Municipality
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8 properties total found
Hotel 1 320 m² in Kalamaki, Greece
Hotel 1 320 m²
Kalamaki, Greece
Area 1 320 m²
For sale, a hotel located in Laganas resort in the south of Zakynthos island. The hote…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 920 m² in Katastari, Greece
Hotel 920 m²
Katastari, Greece
Area 920 m²
For sale, a beautiful complex of 920 sq.m located in Alikanas area in the east of Zakynthos.…
$3,66M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel in Planos, Greece
Hotel
Planos, Greece
For sale, a two-storey hotel of 240 sq.m in the village of Marineika on the island of Zakynt…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 450 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 450 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 450 m²
For sale, a hotel complex situated in the south of Zakynthos island, in Kalamaki area. …
$3,19M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 184 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 1 184 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 1 184 m²
The hotel located in Zakinthos island in sandy beach Kalamaki. The 33 rooms of the hote…
$2,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 600 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 1 600 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 1 600 m²
For sale hotel of 1600 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are: solar pan…
$3,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Hotel 720 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 720 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 720 m²
For sale, a four-storey hotel of 720 sq.m in the center of the main town on the island of …
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 150 m² in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 150 m²
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 23
Area 1 150 m²
Seafront Hotel Zakynthos Seafront Hotel Zakynthos Greece sale, Hotel for sale in Greece, …
$1,95M
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