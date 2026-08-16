Cottages for sale in Zagora, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Zagora
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages in Zagora, Greece

;
Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zagora, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zagora, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$330,598
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go