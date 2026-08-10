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Residential properties for sale in Zagkliveri, Greece

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1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zagkliveri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zagkliveri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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