Residential properties for sale in Zacharo, Greece

houses
4
4 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Zacharo, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Zacharo, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
€230,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Zacharo, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Zacharo, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€250,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room cottage with furnishings in Zacharo, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Zacharo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€270,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Zacharo, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Zacharo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€895,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
