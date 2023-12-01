Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Xylokastro, Greece

houses
4
4 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Laliotis, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Laliotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 384 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 384 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€750,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Laliotis, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Laliotis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€235,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Laliotis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Laliotis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€170,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Laliotis, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Laliotis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 484 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€840,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
