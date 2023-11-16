Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Xanthi Regional Unit, Greece

Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Avato, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Avato, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale, two detached houses on a plot of land with a total area of 130 sq. m. (80 sq. m. +…
€110,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Exochi, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Exochi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
Voula Exochi area, maisonette of 166sq.m. under construction, luxurious and minimal style - …
€1,000,000
Cottage 7 rooms with furnishings in Xanthi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms with furnishings
Xanthi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 1
Building for sale in the historical center of the city of Xanthi, built on 1882.The house ha…
€1,000,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Kosmas, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Kosmas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kavala. The first floor consists of one bedroom,…
€245,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Neos Zygos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Neos Zygos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 308 sq.meters in Xanthi. The semi-basement consists of . The grou…
€300,000

