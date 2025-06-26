Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Xanthi Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Xanthi Municipal Unit, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Xanthi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Xanthi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 88 sq.meters in Xanthi. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$207,386
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Xanthi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Xanthi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale apartment of 88 sq.m. in Xanthi. The apartment is located on the second floor and c…
$207,909
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Xanthi Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go