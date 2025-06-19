Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Western Macedonia, Greece

5 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 5 bedrooms, …
$403,251
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Florina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Florina, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in North Greece. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$518,465
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 312 sq.meters in North Greece. Ground floor co…
$181,463
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$460,858
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Chloi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chloi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in North Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$311,079
