Cottages for sale in Western Macedonia, Greece

8 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Maniaki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Maniaki, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€330,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Polykarpi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Polykarpi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 189 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€95,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 5 bedrooms, …
€350,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Drosopigi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Drosopigi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€165,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€400,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Georgios, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 312 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floo…
€157,500
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Chloi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chloi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€230,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Lavdas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Lavdas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€640,000

