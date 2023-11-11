UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Western Macedonia
Commercial real estate in Western Macedonia, Greece
Kozani
7
Municipality of Kozani
7
Kastoria
4
Municipality of Kastoria
4
Grevena
3
Clear all
15 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Hotel 1 room
Prosvoro, Greece
1
3 219 m²
1
Hotel unit for sale, measuring 3,219 square meters and consisting of 96 beds.The hotel is si…
€1,05M
Recommend
Hotel
Western Macedonia, Greece
1 450 m²
For sale hotel complex with a total area of 1450 sq.m in the Florina region. The complex is …
€1,20M
Recommend
Commercial
Western Macedonia, Greece
2 407 m²
For sale seven-story building in the historical area of the bustling town of Castorje. The b…
€1,20M
Recommend
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Imera, Greece
26
2 000 m²
Property Code: 1324 - FOR SALE 26 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 2000 sq.m, 2 levels Velve…
€2,40M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Prosvoro, Greece
1
400 m²
1
A hotel for sale in Northern Greece, 10 km away from the ski. The hotel consists of five flo…
€340,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Chloi, Greece
1
2 407 m²
1
For sale business of 2407 sq.meters in central Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnit…
€1,20M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Agios Germanos, Greece
1
1 450 m²
1
For sale hotel of 1450 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has one level. The owners will b…
€1,20M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Paleokastro, Greece
1
400 m²
1
Winery for sale close to the city of Kozani. The estate of 4500 sq.m. consists of a vineyard…
€1,05M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Kozani, Greece
1
2 170 m²
1
A building of 17 apartments and 5 ground floor shops is for sale in the center of Kozani. Th…
€1,40M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Grevena, Greece
1
367 m²
1
For sale business of 367 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€525,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Grevena, Greece
1
160 m²
1
For sale business of 160 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€126,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Grevena, Greece
1
1 500 m²
1
For sale business of 1500 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
€1,05M
Recommend
Hotel 21 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Namata, Greece
21
1 350 m²
2
For sale hotel of 1350 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has 2 levels. A magnificent view…
€1,50M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Servia, Greece
1
1 678 m²
2
For sale building consisting of reinforced concrete frame in a central plot of 3422 sq.m loc…
€70,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Panorama, Greece
1
1 200 m²
3
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent vi…
€300,000
Recommend
Property types in Western Macedonia
hotels
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL