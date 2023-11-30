Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Western Greece

Lands for sale in Western Greece, Greece

54 properties total found
Plot of land in Kouroutas, Greece
Plot of land
Kouroutas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 800 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has structure, w…
€350,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Neochori (Zacharo), Greece
Plot of land
Neochori (Zacharo), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 12700 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has structure,…
€420,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Diakopto, Greece
Plot of land
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1026 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supp…
€100,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Anatoliki Frangista, Greece
Plot of land
Anatoliki Frangista, Greece
Area 500 m²
Property Code. 1278 - Plot Agrafa FOR SALE. Size: 500 sq.m, Price17.000 € Code: 1278 - Agr…
€17,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Area 1 800 m²
Ref: 1139 - For sale Aigiou land total area 1800 sq.m. Price: 108.000 € George Kostakis You…
€108,000
Plot of land in Diyeliotika, Greece
Plot of land
Diyeliotika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 956 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Lakopetra, Greece
Plot of land
Lakopetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 150098 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, el…
€4,50M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Lakopetra, Greece
Plot of land
Lakopetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 87289 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The land plot is located in the vil…
€440,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Platani, Greece
Plot of land
Platani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4160 sq.meters in Peloponnese
€370,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 000 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a titbit paradise hidden in the Ionian Sea. Land for sale of 150.000 sq.m,…
€4,00M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Nea Skillountia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Skillountia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
€100,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Fonetika, Greece
Plot of land
Fonetika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 12 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
€390,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Granitsaiika, Greece
Plot of land
Granitsaiika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
€125,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Saint Stephen, Greece
Plot of land
Saint Stephen, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 8 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
€1,35M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Agios Ioannis, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
€120,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Lechena, Greece
Plot of land
Lechena, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 14 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
€450,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Granitsaiika, Greece
Plot of land
Granitsaiika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 480 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
€150,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Chanakia, Greece
Plot of land
Chanakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 12 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
€270,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
€200,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Romanian, Greece
Plot of land
Romanian, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
€900,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 519 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 519 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
€140,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Marathia, Greece
Plot of land
Marathia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 989 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 989 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permission…
€190,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Mirtea, Greece
Plot of land
Mirtea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5250 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has well, water supply…
€90,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Niforaika, Greece
Plot of land
Niforaika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 10 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10450 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
€600,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Nea Skillountia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Skillountia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 40000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The land has a sea view
€210,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Platani, Greece
Plot of land
Platani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
€120,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Killini, Greece
Plot of land
Killini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 56161 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
€1,000,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Vitineika, Greece
Plot of land
Vitineika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 128587 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, el…
€1,000,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in central Greece
€120,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Dounaika, Greece
Plot of land
Dounaika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has structure, buildi…
€440,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
