Hotels for sale in Western Greece, Greece

Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kavouri, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kavouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€2,50M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Kato Achea, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Kato Achea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel complex is located in the Peloponnese, in the city of Achaia. The central building…
€2,10M
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings in Lower Virgin Mary, Greece
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings
Lower Virgin Mary, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 391 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2391 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€1,50M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Niforaika, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Niforaika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 768 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel - guesthouse is located on the shores of the resort village of Niforeika on the Pe…
€950,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kladeos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kladeos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 3370 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€3,00M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kladeos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kladeos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 734 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1734 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€1,000,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Α 2-star hotel, of 800 sqm, located in a central spot of Patras, is for sale. It has 24 room…
€1,40M
