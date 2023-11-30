Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Western Greece

Commercial real estate in Western Greece, Greece

Municipality of Pyrgos
7
Municipality of Patras
6
Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini
5
Ancient Olympia
4
Municipality of Ancient Olympia
4
25 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 210 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€1,59M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale is a two-storey building of 240 sq.m in the city of Patra. Thproperty is lo…
€85,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Lampeti, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 290 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€500,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kavouri, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kavouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Lampeti, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 52 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fur…
€225,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 2 rooms with furnishings in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with furnishings
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 226 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€380,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Korakochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Korakochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 52 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fur…
€170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Kato Achea, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Kato Achea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel complex is located in the Peloponnese, in the city of Achaia. The central building…
€2,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Skioessa, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 75 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fur…
€90,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Skioessa, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 351 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Lampeti, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 170 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings in Lower Virgin Mary, Greece
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings
Lower Virgin Mary, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 391 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2391 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Niforaika, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Niforaika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 768 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel - guesthouse is located on the shores of the resort village of Niforeika on the Pe…
€950,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kladeos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kladeos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 734 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1734 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kladeos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kladeos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 3370 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kladeos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kladeos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the f…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial with furnishings in Dounaika, Greece
Commercial with furnishings
Dounaika, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€850,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kavouri, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kavouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 77 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fur…
€500,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Makrisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Makrisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 150 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a shopping center 1150 sq.m. located in the historic area of Ancient Olymp…
€1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Killini, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Killini, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 110 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Killini, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Killini, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 230 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 332 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a complex of six separate detached houses in Killini area. 5 houses of 43 s…
€900,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 6 000 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a business - cafe restaurant bar, located near the town of Patra, in the P…
€600,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Α 2-star hotel, of 800 sqm, located in a central spot of Patras, is for sale. It has 24 room…
€1,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 625 m²
Number of floors 1
A five-storeyed apartment building with an area of 625 sq.m. is offered for sale in the city…
€800,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Western Greece

hotels
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir